Injured Retallick named in All Blacks' World Cup squad

Wellington, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Veteran lock Brodie Retallick was on Monday named in the New Zealand squad for the Rugby World Cup, despite an injury scare at the weekend.

Retallick, who has won 103 caps, went off in the first half of Saturday's 23-20 home win over Australia with a knee injury, but was included in the 33-man squad for the World Cup in France beginning next month.

New Zealand face South Africa in a warm-up match in London on August 25 with their opening World Cup match against hosts France in Paris on September 8.

The All Blacks also play Italy, Namibia and Uruguay in Pool A.

New Zealand head coach Ian Foster said it will be "around six weeks" before Retallick can play again, ruling Retallick out of the opening World Cup game.

Retallick, who is going to his third World Cup, hopes to be fit for New Zealand's second pool game against Namibia in Toulouse on September 15.

"It's not ideal timing," said Retallick.

"It's a little bit sore, but I am going on the timeline the doctors have said and hopefully I will be available for the second pool game.

"I will miss maybe two games, three at worst, so just have to follow the plan."