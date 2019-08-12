Injured Serena retires from Toronto WTA final, Andreescu claims crown

(@FahadShabbir)

Toronto, Canada, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Serena Williams fought back tears as back pain forced her out of the WTA Toronto final after just four games on Sunday, handing the title to home hope Bianca Andreescu.

Andreescu, 19, was up 3-1 with a break of serve when 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams found she couldn't continue.