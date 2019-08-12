UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Injured Serena Retires From Toronto WTA Final, Andreescu Claims Crown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 01:50 AM

Injured Serena retires from Toronto WTA final, Andreescu claims crown

Toronto, Canada, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Serena Williams fought back tears as back pain forced her out of the WTA Toronto final after just four games on Sunday, handing the title to home hope Bianca Andreescu.

Andreescu, 19, was up 3-1 with a break of serve when 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams found she couldn't continue.

Related Topics

Toronto Sunday Serena Williams

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

2 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

2 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wis ..

2 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wis ..

2 hours ago

Senior Armed Forces officers offer Eid greetings t ..

4 hours ago

Senior officers visit UAE Armed Forces units stati ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.