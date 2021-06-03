UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Injured Vazquez Agrees New Madrid Deal

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Injured Vazquez agrees new Madrid deal

Madrid, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Spain right-back Lucas Vazquez has signed a new contract to keep at him Real Madrid until 2024, the Spanish club said on Thursday.

Vazquez, 29, who will miss Euro 2020 due to an anterior cruciate ligament tear joined Madrid from Espanyol six years ago.

According to media reports Vazquez had offers from Bayern Munich and other European clubs but chose to stay on under newly-appointed coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Vazquez, who was moved from his usual position on the right wing by former boss Zinedine Zidane, is likely to return from injury for the new La Liga season.

Club captain Sergio Ramos' contract is also up at the end of this month.

Related Topics

Madrid Spain Euro 2020 Media From Real Madrid Bayern Coach Espanyol

Recent Stories

SBP says economic recovery, industrial activity in ..

16 minutes ago

55,135 hoax calls received at 15 last month

16 minutes ago

Yellen calls for standardized measurements on gree ..

17 minutes ago

Russian Government Doing Everything Possible to Su ..

17 minutes ago

Kazakhstan Ambassador stresses depth of historical ..

37 minutes ago

PR police spurs into action over SOPs violation

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.