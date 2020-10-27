UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Injured World Star Du Toit Unlikely To Play This Year

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 01:20 AM

Injured world star Du Toit unlikely to play this year

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :World Rugby Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit is unlikely to play again this year after suffering a serious leg injury last February, Stormers coach John Dobson said Monday.

The 28-year-old Springbok flanker limped off injured in a match against the Auckland Blues in Cape Town and swift medical attention saved his leg from being amputated.

Du Toit had further surgery this month and Dobson admitted that the chances of him playing during the two-competition domestic season that ends on January 23 are slim.

"At this stage it does not seem like he will play this year," Dobson told a media briefing after a Stormers training session in Cape Town.

"With the (Currie Cup) final on January 23, we would do well to get him back on the field in that competition.

"I am not expecting him to play in this (Super Rugby Unlocked) competition. If we get him for the last two or three games (of the Currie Cup), it would be great.

Related Topics

Injured World Auckland Springbok Cape Town January February Media From Slim Coach

Recent Stories

AED17.5 bn in credit facilities to non-residents i ..

23 minutes ago

US reports 63,195 new cases of coronavirus, 380 de ..

23 minutes ago

World Government Summit, UN share visions for pros ..

2 hours ago

Muslim Council of Elders condemns practices of bla ..

2 hours ago

&#039;The Football Centre&#039; launched in Dubai ..

3 hours ago

&#039;Live Our Heritage Festival&#039; returns to ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.