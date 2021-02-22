UrduPoint.com
Injured Yi Likely To Return To CBA Action This Season, Says Guangdong GM

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 11:20 AM

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Chinese star power forward Yi Jianlian may return to the CBA court from injury this season, said Zhu Fangyu, general manager of the Guangdong Southern Tigers.

Zhu made the remarks while commentating in a live television broadcast.

"Yi has undergone a quick recovery, and at the current pace of rehabilitation, it is very possible that he will return to the court this season," said Zhu, the former Chinese international and Guangdong player.

"Everything in his rehabilitation project is quite specific at the current stage, and requires full implementation by Yi himself to achieve the best result for his recovery," Zhu added.

Yi injured his right foot in the third match of last season's Finals, when Guangdong beat the Liaoning Flying Leopards and claimed their 10th CBA championship in the franchise's history.

Yi was diagnosed as having ruptured his Achilles tendon. He then went to the U.S. for treatment and rehabilitation, and returned to China earlier this year.

Guangdong head coach Du Feng revealed in a January interview that Yi had recovered well enough to be able to do some shooting and dribbling drills.

Yi averaged 20.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks in 39 appearances for Guangdong last season.

The third stage of the 2020-21 CBA season will kick off on March 1. Guangdong leads the 19-team field with a 33-4 record.

