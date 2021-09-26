'Injuries reported' after US train derailment: rail operator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Multiple people were injured when a train derailed on Saturday in the US state of Montana, rail operator Amtrak said.

"Amtrak is working with the local authorities to transport injured passengers, and safely evacuate all other passengers," the firm said in a statement, adding around 147 passengers and 13 crew were on board. Local media has reported several fatalities in the accident.