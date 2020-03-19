UrduPoint.com
Injury Forces Aussie Wade To Pull Pin On Somerset

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 10:00 AM

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Big-hitting Australian batsman Matthew Wade Thursday abandoned plans to play with English county side Somerset after being advised to rest an injured knee.

The 32-year-old had been scheduled to pad-up for the first half of the English summer, but said Cricket Australia had told to him to recuperate.

"It's a big blow," said Wade, who is a regular in the Australian Test team.

"I was looking forward to the challenge of playing county cricket... but after discussions with the Cricket Australia medical team, regrettably, it became clear that I wouldn't be in a position to join Somerset."The county season is due to start on April 12, but the coronavirus epidemic may force it to be postponed.

The BBC said the England and Wales Cricket board were due to meet on Thursday to discuss the situation.

