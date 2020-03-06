UrduPoint.com
Injury-plagued Murray Eyes Return In Miami

Fri 06th March 2020

London, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Andy Murray hopes to make his latest comeback at this month's Miami Open as the former world number one battles to recover from his injury woes.

Murray is back on the practice court after being unable to hit for three months because of what was initially diagnosed as a mild bone bruise.

The 32-year-old believes the problem was actually bone growth associated with the hip resurfacing operation he had in January 2019.

Murray admitted last week there is a possibility he might need more surgery if the pains persist.

However, he posted clips of practice sessions at the National Tennis Centre on Instagram this week, an indication that he is happy with how things have gone so far.

Now Murray has raised the prospect of taking a wild card into the ATP tournament in Miami, which begins on March 25.

"I'm training to try and get ready for Miami," Murray told Amazon Prime Video.

"I've done so much rehab these last few months that, in terms of my strength and everything, all of the muscles around the hip are working well, it's just I hadn't played tennis.

"I'd hit like twice since Davis Cup for like 40 minutes in a three-month period so I need some time to build up and feel good on the court again. That's my plans just now unless I have a setback or something."Murray's last competitive action came at the Davis Cup finals in November, when he struggled through one match for Great Britain before spending the rest of the week on the sidelines.

This latest setback was a blow to the two-time Wimbledon champion, who had won his first singles tournament for more than two-and-a-half years in Antwerp in October.

