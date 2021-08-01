Injury-plagued Turner eyes bowling chance against Bangladesh

(@FahadShabbir)

Dhaka, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Australian all-rounder Ashton Turner said Sunday he hoped to shine in the upcoming Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, after an injury-plagued career that has seen him play just over a dozen matches in the format in five years.

The right-arm off-spinner and explosive middle-order batsman has struggled with multiple shoulder injuries and has taken part in just 13 T20Is since debuting in 2017.

His one-day international career has been limited to nine matches.

However, he bowled 14 overs in the last two matches against the West Indies in the recent ODI series, claiming two wickets.

"Bowling is something I've always loved and unfortunately due to my shoulder injuries I haven't been able to contribute much in games," Turner told reporters in a virtual press conference.

"It's been almost two years since my last operation. So I feel as good about my bowling as I have in a long time.

"Although I haven't been able to bowl a lot in games, behind the scenes I've been working a lot at training." The 28-year-old added that the Bangladesh conditions would suit his game.

"It's nice... to be another option for the captain. Hoping that my bowling workloads can increase from here," he added.

Australia will play five T20Is against Bangladesh at the capital Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla national stadium on August 3, 4, 6, 7 and 9.

Bangladesh has never won a T20 match against Australia.