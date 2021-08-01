UrduPoint.com

Injury-plagued Turner Eyes Bowling Chance Against Bangladesh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 07:30 PM

Injury-plagued Turner eyes bowling chance against Bangladesh

Dhaka, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Australian all-rounder Ashton Turner said Sunday he hoped to shine in the upcoming Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, after an injury-plagued career that has seen him play just over a dozen matches in the format in five years.

The right-arm off-spinner and explosive middle-order batsman has struggled with multiple shoulder injuries and has taken part in just 13 T20Is since debuting in 2017.

His one-day international career has been limited to nine matches.

However, he bowled 14 overs in the last two matches against the West Indies in the recent ODI series, claiming two wickets.

"Bowling is something I've always loved and unfortunately due to my shoulder injuries I haven't been able to contribute much in games," Turner told reporters in a virtual press conference.

"It's been almost two years since my last operation. So I feel as good about my bowling as I have in a long time.

"Although I haven't been able to bowl a lot in games, behind the scenes I've been working a lot at training." The 28-year-old added that the Bangladesh conditions would suit his game.

"It's nice... to be another option for the captain. Hoping that my bowling workloads can increase from here," he added.

Australia will play five T20Is against Bangladesh at the capital Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla national stadium on August 3, 4, 6, 7 and 9.

Bangladesh has never won a T20 match against Australia.

Related Topics

T20 Australia Bangladesh Dhaka Nice August Sunday 2017 From

Recent Stories

Etisalat launches Digital Summer Camp to empower f ..

Etisalat launches Digital Summer Camp to empower future leaders

32 minutes ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy of Ghana&#039;s A ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy of Ghana&#039;s Ambassador to UAE

1 hour ago
 RAK Properties net profit rises 348% to AED120 mil ..

RAK Properties net profit rises 348% to AED120 million in H1 2021

1 hour ago
 ERC’s Eid al-Adha sacrificial meat project reach ..

ERC’s Eid al-Adha sacrificial meat project reaches over 1.4 million people

1 hour ago
 Emirates Global Aluminium, Gulf Extrusions sign ag ..

Emirates Global Aluminium, Gulf Extrusions sign agreement on industrial by-produ ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure sees 140% ri ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure sees 140% rise in proceeds in H1 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.