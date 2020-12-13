UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Injury-time Goal Keeps Schalke Winless In Bundesliga

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 10:30 PM

Injury-time goal keeps Schalke winless in Bundesliga

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Bundesliga crisis club Schalke saw their winless run extended to 27 games on Sunday after Augsburg forward Marco Richter snatched a stoppage-time equaliser in a 2-2 draw overshadowed by a serious injury to Mark Uth.

Richter's late header crowned a heartbreaking evening for Schalke, who remain on course to equal Tasmania Berlin's notorious, 54-year-old Bundesliga record of 31 games without a win.

Schalke's misery was compounded by concerns for Uth, who was stretchered from the field unconscious after a clash of heads with Augsburg defender Felix Uduokhai in the 10th minute.

The striker was treated on-field for around 15 minutes before being carried from the pitch attached to a drip and wearing a neck brace.

Schalke later confirmed that the 29-year-old was "stable and responsive" and on his way to hospital, but both sets of players were left visibly shocked by the incident.

After the game resumed with a 15-minute delay, Augsburg took the lead from a corner in the 32nd minute, Suat Serdar accidentally heading the ball into his own net.

Uduokhai later clashed heads with another Schalke player, Nassim Boujellab, who played on with bandages on his head.

Schalke came out fighting in the second half, and Benito Raman levelled the scores with a delicate chip over goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz on 52 minutes.

Augsburg's Florian Niederlechner was sent off for a second yellow card several minutes later after colliding with Schalke defender Salif Sane in another aerial duel.

Serdar redeemed himself shortly afterwards as he fired a low cross towards Boujellab, who smashed the ball past Gikiewicz to give Schalke the lead.

Yet Richter dashed hopes of a first league win since January 17 when he flicked a Michael Gregoritsch cross past Ralf Faehrmann two minutes from time to save a point for 10-man Augsburg.

The draw leaves Schalke bottom of the league, with just four points from 11 games this season.

Related Topics

Augsburg Berlin Lead January Sunday From

Recent Stories

Dubai International Airport receives first flight ..

18 minutes ago

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Clean Energy Busi ..

33 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses commercial, investment ..

33 minutes ago

AUS signs research and exchange MoU with leading E ..

48 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,194 new COVID-19 cases, 631 recove ..

48 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Seychelles

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.