Inner Mongolia Mobilizes Materials For Anti-epidemic Personnel Before Cold Front

Tue 02nd November 2021

HOHHOT, Nov. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has organized multiple departments to send electric heaters, cotton tents and coats for the frontline anti-epidemic personnel, as a cold wave is expected to affect the virus-hit area of Ejina.

The National Meteorological Center said early Tuesday that the temperature in Ejina Banner is expected to drop drastically to as low as minus 12 degrees Celsius in the next seven days.

To cope with the cold front, the regional headquarters of COVID-19 prevention and control has made arrangements in advance, with 240 cotton tents and over 2,000 cotton coats distributed in the banner as of Sunday, Zhang Yongjun, deputy director of the regional development and reform commission, told a press conference on Monday.

Zhang said multiple departments, including the regional department of emergency management, have delivered materials including quilts, electric heaters and power generators for heating purposes, as well as self-heating food to the banner.

Zhang said Ejina now has reserves of nearly 800 cotton tents, over 4,400 quilts, more than 5,000 cotton coats and more than 2,000 electric heaters.

"Relevant departments will make every effort to guarantee the medics, police, officials and volunteers working on the frontlines to be accommodated warmly," he said.

