UrduPoint.com

Inoue Stops Donaire In Second Round To Unify Bantamweight Titles

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Inoue stops Donaire in second round to unify bantamweight titles

Saitama, Japan, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Japan's unbeaten Naoya Inoue stopped Nonito Donaire of the Philippines in the second round Tuesday to add the WBC bantamweight world title to his WBA and IBF belts.

Inoue, who also beat Donaire in a 2019 classic, floored the 39-year-old veteran at the end of the first round and stopped him 1 min, 24 sec into the second to take his record to 23 wins, 20 of them by knockout.

Inoue and Donaire's previous bout in Saitama, north of Tokyo, was voted fight of the year by the Boxing Writers Association of America, with the Japanese fighter recovering from a fractured eye socket and double vision to claim a unanimous points win.

The hotly anticipated rematch at the same venue turned out to be a completely different contest, with Inoue living up to his "Monster" nickname by dominating the Philippines veteran.

Inoue sent Donaire to the canvas with a right hand at the end of the first round, then picked up the pace when the bell rang to start the second.

He landed a heavy shot that wobbled Donaire on his feet, before a barrage of punches sent the "Filipino Flash" to the floor and convinced the referee to stop the fight.

Inoue can now aim to become the undisputed bantamweight world champion after taking Donaire's WBC belt, with Britain's current WBO title-holder Paul Butler the only obstacle left in his way.

He has said he wants to become the undisputed champion before the end of the year.

Butler captured previous champion John Riel Casimero's vacant WBO title when he beat Jonas Sultan by unanimous decision in April.

Butler was elevated from interim to full champion last month when the WBO stripped Casimero of the full title.

Related Topics

World Tokyo Same Philippines April 2019 From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Boxing

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on ..

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on Saturdays

1 hour ago
 Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD th ..

Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD thesis seminar on Ovum Pick-up & ..

2 hours ago
 Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-she ..

Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-shedding

2 hours ago
 Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAW ..

Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAWEI nova 9? Here are all the qu ..

2 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his ..

Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his birthplace Multan

3 hours ago
 Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for ..

Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for 4 consecutive years at Pakist ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.