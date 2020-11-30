UrduPoint.com
Inquest To Probe Role Of Air Pollution In Death Of British Girl

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 08:20 AM

Inquest to probe role of air pollution in death of British girl

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :A coroner's inquest starts in London on Monday to determine whether air pollution played a role in the death of a nine-year-old girl who lived near a busy road.

The hearing, which is due to last 10 days, could set a new legal precedent if it is found poor air quality contributed to the death of Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah.

Ella died in February 2013 from a severe asthma attack. She had previously suffered from nearly three years of repeated attacks related to the chronic illness and had been in hospital 30 times.

A first coroner's inquest in 2014 determined she died of acute respiratory failure brought on by severe asthma.

But the ruling was set aside in 2019 and a new investigation ordered after evidence about the risks of air pollution was highlighted in a 2018 report.

The second inquest will examine the levels of pollution the young girl was exposed to.

If it is found it contributed to her death, she would be the first person in the UK to have air pollution recognised as a cause of death.

