UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Insensitive' Japan Olympic Coronavirus Logo Pulled After Row

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 09:30 AM

'Insensitive' Japan Olympic coronavirus logo pulled after row

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :A satirical mock-up depicting the Tokyo Olympics logo as the new coronavirus has been pulled after Olympic organisers branded it "insensitive" and said it infringed copyright.

The design combines the distinctive, spiky image of the coronavirus cell with the blue-and-white Tokyo 2020 logo, and appeared on the front page of an in-house magazine published by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan (FCCJ).

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics have been postponed until next year because of the coronavirus, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people and halted sport worldwide.

FCCJ president Khaldon Azhari said Thursday the club had decided to withdraw the image and remove it from its website after advice that its legal defence against a potential copyright breach was "not strong".

"More importantly, we are all in this coronavirus crisis together and clearly the cover offended some people in our host country Japan," said Azhari, voicing "sincere regret".

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Tokyo 2020's chief spokesman Masa Takaya said it was "very disappointing to see the Games emblem being distorted and associated with the novel coronavirus, which affects human lives, the economy and our society".

He said it was also an infringement of the copyright owned by Tokyo 2020, and revealed that top Olympic bosses had requested that the FCCJ remove the image.

"I also have to say this is insensitive to many people being affected by this damaging and painful situation," said Takaya.

"It is especially insensitive to athletes who are willing to compete in the Tokyo 2020 Games next year and working very hard every day for next year's Games." Although the circulation of the magazine is tiny, this is not the first time Tokyo 2020 has become embroiled in a dispute over its logo.

It was forced to scrap its original emblem after claims of plagiarism from a Belgian designer, who said it was "virtually identical" to his logo for a theatre in Liege, eastern Belgium.

Tokyo 2020 organisers are facing the giant task of reorganising the Olympics for next year after IOC president Thomas Bach and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe decided to postpone the Games by a year.

The postponement, announced on March 24, coincided with the beginning of a spike in coronavirus cases in Tokyo and throughout Japan.

After several weeks under a state of emergency during which residents have been urged to stay at home, Tokyo is now seeing only a handful of new coronavirus cases per day.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Liege Tokyo Belgium Japan March 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee All From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

9 minutes ago

All hospitals, medical centres are well-equipped w ..

7 hours ago

Psychological effects of the COVID-19 discussed

8 hours ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 11809; 941 new cases i ..

9 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,691 new COVID-19 cases, 10 ..

9 hours ago

Ajman Ruler to support six siblings whose parents ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.