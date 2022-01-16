UrduPoint.com

Inside A Migrant Caravan Leaving Honduras

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Inside a migrant caravan leaving Honduras

San Pedro Sula, Honduras, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Hundreds of men, women and children gathered early Saturday morning in the parking lot of San Pedro Sula's main transit hub, on the edge of the northern Honduran city.

Before the sun rose, many had already departed on foot, carrying the few belongings they had in backpacks or bags towards Corinto, a small Honduran border town on the other side of the mountains.

While their final destination is the United States, their main goal is "a better future for their family," said a Nicaraguan who provided only his first name, Ovaldo.

He was accompanied by about 500 other migrants, originally from a variety of countries including Honduras, Haiti, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Some had even crossed the ocean from Africa.

They will join a nearly endless flow of other migrants attempting to cross into Guatemala, then Mexico and ultimately the United States -- which most will not manage to do.

At the Corinto border crossing, the group had arrived all together but broke into smaller groups to go through Guatemalan immigration.

Those who were missing identification or proof of a negative Covid-19 test were sent back into Honduras, according to an AFP photographer on scene.

For migrants who do make it past, they will still have more than 1,200 miles (2,000 kilometers) until the US border.

The last caravan to leave San Pedro Sula was in January 2021, and contained about 7,000 people.

It was broken up in Guatemala, when hundreds of soldiers attacked the migrants with sticks and tear gas, forcing them to return back to Honduras.

Migrants in Saturday's caravan said they were risking the dangerous journey for multiple reasons: to escape violence from drug traffickers and gangs, but also to start anew after natural disasters such floods and droughts upended their lives.

Related Topics

Africa Guatemala San Pedro Sula United States Mexico Venezuela Honduras Haiti Hub January Border Women Gas Family All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

1 hour ago
 Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

10 hours ago
 Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

10 hours ago
 Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

10 hours ago
 Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Wr ..

Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Written Responses From US, NATO ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.