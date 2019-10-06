(@imziishan)

Ouagadougou, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :The expert cups his hands, with the ball-like space between them representing Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso.

He then slowly squeezes his palms together: "The vice is tightening," he says.

The movement is a distressing, yet truthful, statement of where Burkina Faso stands in its four-year-old fight against militants.

Insurgents are relentlessly gaining ground, leaving the capital as one of the few areas of safe territory. "Safe" is a relative word.

France advises its nationals against travelling to half of Burkina's territory, including Ouagadougou. The US State Department urges American travellers to "exercise increased caution" everywhere.