Barcelona, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :A masked La Liga player, a special card to send off an opponent, club presidents taking penalties and Gerard Pique himself opining on a new rule voted for by viewers.

Something exciting is always happening in the former Barcelona defender's Kings League, a competition he created, taking the internet by storm.

Two days after playing his last professional match in November, the former Barca player and his company Kosmos announced this league, which launched in January.

Somewhere between football, e-sports and reality tv, 12 well-known figures from sport -- including Sergio 'Kun' Aguero and Iker Casillas -- and internet celebrities act as presidents of their own seven-a-side football teams.

It is proving popular, with an average of almost 500,000 live viewers per day, according to the organisers, while 50,000 tickets have been sold for the final four, to be played at Camp Nou on March 26.

"The idea was born from a reflection about why there's a part of a young generation that finds it increasingly difficult to endure 90 minutes watching a professional football match," explained the competition's general manager, Oriol Querol.

To hold their attention, the Kings League offers a seven-hour carousel of stimuli, broadcast every Sunday from a hangar in the port area of Barcelona, with a small stand for guests to watch live, but accessible to the wider world on live video platform Twitch.

In its 40-minute matches, draws are forbidden, every goal is celebrated with pyrotechnics and fans have seen Aguero returning to football, initially appearing dressed as the Joker -- drawing 1.37 million live viewers.

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Casillas saved a penalty and Pique's grandfather pulled out a card which decided a match would have to play with just one player on each team until half-time, among other entertaining moments.

The viewing peak could even be surpassed this weekend, with Ronaldinho announced as a guest player for streamer Ibai Llanos's team Porcinos.

"What we want is for things to happen all the time," added Querol.

"And the proof is that the gameweeks last seven hours, and in the seven hours there is a fairly stable audience base because we don't give them a break."