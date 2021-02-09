UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inspirational Jones Comfortable On Big Stage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

Inspirational Jones comfortable on big stage

Melbourne, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Francesca Jones' heart-warming Grand Slam debut ended in defeat Tuesday, but the Australian Open qualifier believes she has arrived on the big stage.

Jones, a 20-year-old from Britain who has a rare congenital condition that means she has only three fingers on each hand and seven toes, fell short against American Shelby Rogers 6-4, 6-1 in 67 minutes.

But merely stepping onto a Grand Slam court was a satisfying feat having been told as a child that she would never be able to become a professional athlete.

Jones made her 57-ranked opponent work in a competitive first set before falling away.

"I have proved that I can compete at this level," Jones, ranked 245, said.

"I think now it's about accumulating as many matches as possible over the next 12 months against players such as Shelby or even of a higher level.

"I think for me the main thing is that one error can really change momentum at this level.

"That's something I need to get used to and definitely will be aware of next time I find myself at this sort of tournament." Jones has found herself in the public spotlight since qualifying for the Australian Open, as she spreads awareness of her condition - Ectrodactyly Ectodermal Dysplasia.

"I have had loads of messages and a lot of support the last few weeks and I'm really grateful for that," she said.

"Hopefully I can continue building that group of support.

"It's been great here but... it's back to reality for me.

"My feet are very much on the ground and I just want to get going with what happens next."Rogers plays Serb qualifier Olga Danilovic in the second round.

Related Topics

Australian Open From Loads Limited Court

Recent Stories

113,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

9 minutes ago

Special Olympics UAE nominates National Ambulance ..

10 minutes ago

Video of horse trading during 2018 Senate election ..

22 minutes ago

Latvia's Media Watchdog Bans Rebroadcasting of Ano ..

3 minutes ago

WHO mission to China fails to find animal source o ..

3 minutes ago

Brandishing of arms banned in Palai, district Mala ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.