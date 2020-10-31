Inspire Brands says to buy Dunkin' Brands donut company for $8.8 billion

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Restaurant company Inspire Brands announced Friday it was buying Dunkin' Brands, owner of the Dunkin' donut and Baskin-Robbins ice cream chains, for $8.8 billion.

Including debt, the transaction will rise to $11.3 billion, the company said in a statement.

Inspire already owns the Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings, Sonic Drive-In and Jimmy John's restaurant chains.