UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Instacart To Lay Off Shoppers In Shift To Pick-up Orders

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 08:50 AM

Instacart to lay off shoppers in shift to pick-up orders

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Instacart on Thursday confirmed it is cutting its workforce of shoppers, including a handful who voted to unionize, as it tailors its grocery shopping and delivery services nearly a year into the pandemic.

The San Francisco-based startup has seen business soar as people avoid grocery stores due to the risk of Covid-19.

It uses in-store staff along with independent "gig workers," who shop for and deliver groceries, but has been refining its service focusing on orders being ready for pickup at grocery stores instead of being dropped off at customers' doors.

"As a result of some grocers transitioning to a Partner Pick model, we'll be winding down our in-store operations at select retailer locations over the coming months," Instacart said in reply to an AFP inquiry.

"We know this is an incredibly challenging time for many as we move through the Covid-19 crisis, and we're doing everything we can to support in-store shoppers through this transition."Instacart employs fewer than 10,000 shoppers who are based at specific grocery stores, and its plan involves 1,877 of them being given the opportunity to apply for the same position with the retailers, according to a letter from a lawyer to a union representing 10 of those employees.

Related Topics

Business San Same From

Recent Stories

Significant drop in temperatures expected over com ..

7 hours ago

14th Asian Financial Forum attracts 63,000-plus vi ..

8 hours ago

AED19.7 bn in credit facilities to non-resident cl ..

8 hours ago

Etihad Credit Insurance collaborates with Masdar t ..

8 hours ago

IRENA members endorse launch of Global High-Level ..

10 hours ago

UAQ Executive Council amends COVID-19 countermeasu ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.