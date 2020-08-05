UrduPoint.com
Instagram Adds Video Snippets In TikTok Challenge

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 06:50 PM

Instagram adds video snippets in TikTok challenge

San Francisco, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Instagram on Wednesday added a new short-form video feature to the image-centric platform in a direct challenge to TikTok, which is in the crosshairs of US President Donald Trump.

Reels lets users record videos of up to 15 seconds and provides tools for editing, audio and effects, according to the Facebook-owned company.

"Reels invites you to create fun videos to share with your friends or anyone on Instagram," the social media platform, based in California, said in a blog post.

