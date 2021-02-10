UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Instagram Vows Clampdown After Racist Abuse Of Premier League Players

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 07:50 PM

Instagram vows clampdown after racist abuse of Premier League players

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Instagram announced new measures to tackle online abuse on Wednesday following a spate of "horrifying" racist attacks on Premier League footballers.

A number of high-profile players including Manchester United trio Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Axel Tuanzebe, as well as Chelsea full-back Reece James, have been targeted on social media in recent weeks.

Instagram said it would remove accounts being used to send abusive messages.

Fadzai Madzingira, content policy manager at Instagram's parent company Facebook, told Britain's Press Association news agency she was "horrified" at the vitriol directed at footballers.

"Currently, we will set a specific ban or what we call a block for a set amount of time when someone violates those rules and we extend that time should they continue to do so," she said.

"What we're announcing today is that we're taking tougher measures on people who violate those rules in Instagram direct messaging, so instead of just extending the time, we'll be removing the accounts altogether.

"That allows us to ensure that we have a lower tolerance for that sort of abuse in direct messaging and we'll be closing those accounts more quickly in Instagram direct messaging than anywhere else on the platform."

Related Topics

Social Media Facebook Company Manchester United Chelsea Premier League Instagram

Recent Stories

Qasr Al Watan Library: a world of culture and know ..

26 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE’s leadership on ..

41 minutes ago

Emergency Crisis approves measures to enter Sharja ..

56 minutes ago

CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house ..

1 hour ago

DHA calls on close contacts to complete entire 10- ..

1 hour ago

‘People cast vote to Imran Khan because of his c ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.