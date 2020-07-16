Institute of Space Technology urged to expand outreach to Balochistan, AJK & GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday asked Institute of Space Technology to expand its outreach to the remote areas of the country with particular focus on Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The president stated this during a presentation given by the Vice Chancellor Institute of Space Technology (IST) Maj Gen (R) Rehan Abdul Baqi, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Alvi stressed the need for undertaking research in the fields of aeronautics and space sciences so as to meet the challenges of the field.

He called for enhanced collaboration with well-reputed national and international universities to learn from their experiences.

He also appreciated the contribution made by IST in the field of space technology.

The vice chancellor IST said the institute offered graduate and undergraduate degree programmes in specialized engineering and space-related disciplines, and continued the classes uninterruptedly during the corona pandemic through online education.

He highlighted the research activities at IST equipped with state-of-the-art facilities compatible with international standards.

The meeting was attended by Chairman SUPARCO Maj Gen Amer Nadeem, Director Strategic Plans Division Brig (R) Abdul Rehman Arif, Registrar IST Engr. Ishaat Saboor Khan and Director IST Engr. Hassan Rana and Secretary to the President Tariq Najeeb Najmi.

