London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Lloyd's of London insurance market will pay out up to $4.3 billion (4.0 billion Euros) over coronavirus claims, placing it on a par with the September 11, 2001 terror attacks, it said Thursday.

"Lloyd's... today revealed that it will pay out in the range of $3.0 billion to $4.3 billion to its global customers as a result of the far-reaching impacts of COVID-19," it said in a statement.

Losses "could rise further if the current lockdown continues," it added.