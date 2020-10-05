Intel, Sandia national Labs collaborate on Neuromophic computing

(@FahadShabbir)

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Intel Federal LLC announced on Friday a three-year agreement with Sandia National Laboratories (Sandia) on the study of neuromorphic computing for scaled-up computational problems.

According to the news release, Sandia will kick off its research using a 50-million neuron Loihi-based system that was delivered to its facility in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

This work with Loihi will lay the foundation for the later phase of the collaboration, which is expected to include continued large-scale neuromorphic research on Intel's upcoming next-generation neuromorphic architecture and the delivery of Intel's largest neuromorphic research system to date, which could exceed more than 1 billion neurons in computational capacity, Intel said.

According to Intel, it will deliver multiple large-scale neuromorphic research systems to Sandia as part of the Department of Energy's Advanced Scientific Computing Research program.

"We look forward to a productive collaboration leading to the next generation of neuromorphic tools, algorithms, and systems that can scale to the billion neuron level and beyond," said Mike Davies, director of Intel's Neuromorphic Computing Lab.