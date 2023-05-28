UrduPoint.com

Intending Pilgrims' 95 Percent Complaints Swiftly Resolved Through Collaborative Efforts: MCO

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Madinah Munawwarah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :The Main Control Office (MCO), established by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, in Madinah Munawwarah, has swiftly resolved over 95 percent complaints received in last few days, according to the Incharge of MCO, Imtiaz Siddique.

In an interview with APP, Imtiaz Siddique further added that the remaining complaints are currently being processed.

Imtiaz expressed that the MCO has successfully attained a remarkable 95 percent complaint resolution ratio.

This achievement is attributed to the effective coordination among sector in charges, Moavineen, local Moavineen, and other stakeholders.

In addition, Imtiaz Siddique noted that over 150 minor issues were resolved without formal registration. These primarily involved complaints concerning food, lost luggage, and separated families. To address such matters, the MCO tactfully resolved them by accommodating split families in one room or hotels, ensuring their needs were met.

More than 17 dedicated personnel are tirelessly serving pilgrims round the clock at the MCO.

The staff of Pakistan house is also actively engaged in coordinating efforts with the MCO.

To facilitate seamless collaboration, a dedicated WhatsApp group has been established for improved coordination among Moavineen, local Moavineen, and sector commanders.

Highlighting the issues, he emphasized that following the relocation of Pakistan house to a new building, the MCO was promptly established despite various problems. The MCO now houses departments dedicated to lost and found services, complaint registration, and more. These proactive initiatives demonstrate the MCO's commitment to efficient complaint resolution and improved community service.

On Wednesday, the MCO efficiently guided seven intending pilgrims to their designated rooms, ensuring a smooth and seamless transition for them.

Additionally, several lost hujjaj (pilgrims) were successfully reunited with their respective groups, emphasizing the MCO's effective efforts in facilitating the pilgrimage.

