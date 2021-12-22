UrduPoint.com

Inter And Milan Announce New 'Cathedral' San Siro Project

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 12:01 AM

Inter and Milan announce new 'Cathedral' San Siro project

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Inter Milan and AC Milan revealed on Tuesday what their new shared home could look like after announcing a project designed by Populous, who drew up the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Named The Cathedral, the new stadium will be located in the same San Siro district of Milan as their current ground, officially called the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Milan and Inter said in a joint statement that the new stadium design is inspired by the world famous Duomo and Vittorio Emmanuele Galleries.

They did not reveal the capacity of the proposed new stadium but designs from Populous show a ground with fans close to the pitch.

Italian media report no more than 65,000 seats, a significant reduction on the current San Siro, and that matches should be played there from 2027.

The broader project will include over 110,000 square metres of green space with sport and leisure facilities which are either "free-of-charge or affiliated with the City of Milan".

Both clubs have announced their choice of design after Milan city council confirmed the project's "public interest", a necessary hurdle before anything can be built, last month.

The vote came after centre-left mayor Giuseppe Sala won a second term in a landside local election victory in October.

Reigning Italian champions Inter and seven-time European kings Milan said they will now "aim to present a final project at a later stage in 2022" after making adjustments in line with the city's urban planning regulations.

The current San Siro is one of the game's most iconic arenas, nicknamed 'football's La Scala' and its future is uncertain.

It is due to host the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, and on Monday Sala said "if someone wants to rent the Meazza I'm ready to work with them".

Related Topics

Election Football World Vote Rent Milan San Same October Olympics Church Media From Tottenham AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguish ..

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguished model of precautionary meas ..

23 minutes ago
 FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena g ..

FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena garners global acclaim

24 minutes ago
 MBRSC set to start manufacturing MBZ-SAT flight mo ..

MBRSC set to start manufacturing MBZ-SAT flight model after completion of design ..

55 minutes ago
 Cyprus workers without booster shots face weekly C ..

Cyprus workers without booster shots face weekly Covid tests

2 minutes ago
 Loeb returns in a hybrid Ford for Monte Carlo Rall ..

Loeb returns in a hybrid Ford for Monte Carlo Rally

2 minutes ago
 Massacre victims' community defies Guatemala state ..

Massacre victims' community defies Guatemala state of siege

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.