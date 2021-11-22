UrduPoint.com

Inter Beat Napoli In Thriller To Fire Title Warning Shot

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 01:50 AM

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Inter Milan strengthened their Serie A title defence on Sunday with an enthralling 3-2 win over Napoli which moved them to within four points of the league leaders.

Simone Inzaghi's side came back from Piotr Zielinski's powerful early strike to close the gap on both Napoli and AC Milan, who lost 4-3 at Fiorentina on Saturday, in a breathless encounter at the San Siro.

Hakan Calhanoglu levelled the scores from the penalty spot midway through the first half. Ivan Perisic's header just before the break and Lautaro Martinez's smart finish after a heart-pounding upfield surge from Joaquin Correa made sure of the points and a three-way title race even more interesting.

"It was a very important game for us looking at the league table," said Martinez to DAZN.

"We have been playing well but every now and again the result isn't the right one for us, but today the team played with intensity and character.

" Napoli, who also scored through Dries Mertens with 11 minutes left, lost their unbeaten league record just as Milan did in Florence after Samir Handanovic pulled off a miracle save to deny Mario Rui's header in stoppage time.

And Mertens then wasted a gilt-edged chance to snatch an unlikely point with second remaining when he skied Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa's perfect cross, completely unmarked and at point-blank range.

To make matters worse for Napoli, Luciano Spalletti also had to watch two of his players come off worse in clashes of heads.

Star striker Victor Osimhen had to leave the field just after the break after he and Milan Skriniar thumped into each other, with Spalletti saying after the match that he hoped it to be a facial injury and nothing more.

