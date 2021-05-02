UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inter Crowned Serie A Champions For 19th Time

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 08:30 PM

Inter crowned Serie A champions for 19th time

Milan, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Inter Milan clinched the Serie A title for the first time since 2010 on Sunday when nearest rivals Atalanta drew 1-1 at Sassuolo.

Inter, who beat Crotone 2-0 on Saturday, needed Atalanta to drop points in Emilia-Romagna to claim the title for the 19th time with four games to spare.

Juventus have been denied a 10th straight league title and are now fighting for a Champions League spot.

Related Topics

Crotone Sunday Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs confirms keenness to boost cooperati ..

2 hours ago

ADDED signs agreement with Silal to promote Abu Dh ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Chamber webinar highlights new mechanisms fo ..

3 hours ago

Russia reports 8,697 new COVID-19 cases, 342 death ..

3 hours ago

UAE President issues Decree appointing Deputy Mini ..

3 hours ago

FOCP raises 2021 budget by 17% to bring more cance ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.