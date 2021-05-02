Inter crowned Serie A champions for 19th time

Milan, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Inter Milan clinched the Serie A title for the first time since 2010 on Sunday when nearest rivals Atalanta drew 1-1 at Sassuolo.

Inter, who beat Crotone 2-0 on Saturday, needed Atalanta to drop points in Emilia-Romagna to claim the title for the 19th time with four games to spare.

Juventus have been denied a 10th straight league title and are now fighting for a Champions League spot.