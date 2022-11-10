UrduPoint.com

Inter Crush Bologna As Atalanta, Roma Slip Up Again

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2022 | 09:41 AM

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Inter Milan climbed into the top four in Serie A on Wednesday with a 6-1 thrashing of Bologna, while Atalanta slumped to a third defeat in four games at Lecce.

Seeking a fourth league win in a row, Bologna took the lead at the San Siro through Charalampos Lykogiannis' deflected shot on 22 minutes.

But Simone Inzaghi's side responded with goals from Edin Dzeko, Federico Dimarco and Lautaro Martinez before half-time.

Dimarco struck again early in the second half, Hakan Calhanoglu added a fifth from the penalty spot and Robin Gosens completed the rout.

Inter jumped up three places from seventh after Atalanta's loss and Roma's 1-1 draw away to Sassuolo.

They are level on points with third-placed Lazio and 11 behind unbeaten leaders Napoli. Inter go to Atalanta on Sunday in their last match before the break for the World Cup.

Juventus could go above Inter on Thursday with a win at bottom side Verona.

Lecce beat Atalanta 2-1 for only their second win this season as Federico Baschirotto and Federico Di Francesco scored quickfire goals around the half-hour mark.

Duvan Zapata halved the deficit before half-time but fifth-placed Atalanta lost further ground on Napoli, who are eight points clear of AC Milan.

"It was too frenetic in the second half. We lost our way," said Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

Roma, a point behind Atalanta in sixth, followed up their weekend defeat by Lazio with a 1-1 draw at Sassuolo.

Tammy Abraham's first league goal in two months gave Roma the lead with 10 minutes to play, but Andrea Pinamonti's equaliser denied Jose Mourinho's team victory.

Mourinho slammed the "unprofessional attitude" of one of his players, whom he refused to name.

"He betrayed the effort of all the others," the Portuguese told DAZN.

Torino won 2-0 at home to strugglers Sampdoria. Substitute Luka Jovic's late goal earned Fiorentina a 2-1 victory over Salernitana.

