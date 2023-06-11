UrduPoint.com

Inter 'didn't Deserve To Lose' Champions League Final: Inzaghi

Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Inter 'didn't deserve to lose' Champions League final: Inzaghi

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi insisted his side were unlucky to lose Saturday's Champions League final after going down to a narrow 1-0 defeat against overwhelming favourites Manchester City at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

"We do have regrets because defeat is the worst thing in sport but I have to congratulate my lads," Inzaghi said after the final was decided by a solitary second-half goal from Rodri.

"They are very disappointed but they should be very proud of the way they played.

"We didn't deserve to lose. We played against a top team, absolutely, but Inter also played a great final." The Italian side were surprise finalists, reaching this stage for the first time since they won it in 2010 under Jose Mourinho.

However, they held their own for long spells and came desperately close to equalising after falling behind, first when Federico Dimarco's header hit the bar, then when substitute Romelu Lukaku was denied by goalkeeper Ederson from close range late on.

"We were on a par with Manchester City. We are very disappointed but as I said yesterday (Friday) I would not change my players for anyone else and tonight everyone saw why I said that," added Inzaghi.

Inter finish the season with two trophies, having won both the Italian Super Cup and the Coppa Italia.

They also came third in Serie A to secure a return to the Champions League next season.

"The team has proved over the last three months when everyone is available that it is up to playing in this competition and we can have our say in it," Inzaghi added.

Related Topics

Olympics From Top Manchester City Coach Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Upstart Crow wins Al Wathba Stallions in London

Upstart Crow wins Al Wathba Stallions in London

7 minutes ago
 President grieved over loss of lives in KPK rains

President grieved over loss of lives in KPK rains

10 hours ago
 Speaker NA expresses grief over loss of lives, pro ..

Speaker NA expresses grief over loss of lives, property due to rain

10 hours ago
 Shams Hamzazai urges task force to determine farme ..

Shams Hamzazai urges task force to determine farmer's loss

10 hours ago
 Football: Manchester City v Inter Milan Champions ..

Football: Manchester City v Inter Milan Champions League final starting line-ups ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.