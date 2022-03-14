UrduPoint.com

Inter Gift Milan The Upper Hand After Drawing At Torino

March 14, 2022

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Inter Milan handed local rivals AC Milan the advantage in the Serie A title race on Sunday despite snatching a last-gasp 1-1 draw at Torino, as Napoli leapfrogged them into second place with a 2-1 win at Verona.

Alexis Sanchez hit the leveller in the third minute of stoppage time of a entertaining encounter in Turin which left Inter in third, four points behind Milan.

Simone Inzaghi's side have a game in hand, but they are now looking over their shoulders at Juventus, who are only three points behind their old rivals in fourth after stringing together a 14-match unbeaten run.

That would have been unthinkable at the turn of the year when Inter were four points clear at the top and 12 ahead of Juve.

Sanchez's equaliser was laid on by Edin Dzeko, who was Inter's worst culprit in front of goal after heading just wide on the hour and then nodding over from point-blank range moments before his Chilean teammate did the honours.

However Inter could easily have lost after a deeply disappointing display.

After Brazilian defender Bremer gave the hosts the lead with 11 minutes gone, Samir Handanovic brilliantly tipped wide Armando Izzo's free header in the 64th minute.

Seconds before Robin Gosens had saved his goalkeeper with a desperate lunge to stop Josip Brekala from scoring what would have been a superb individual goal after the Croatian international weaved his wave into the box.

They were also saved by the officials when Andrea Ranocchia was ruled to have not fouled Andrea Belotti in the area nine minutes before the break.

