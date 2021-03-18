UrduPoint.com
Inter Match Against Sassuolo Postponed After Coronavirus Outbreak

Thu 18th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Inter Milan's Serie A match this weekend against Sassuolo was postponed on the orders of local health authorities on Thursday because of a coronavirus outbreak at the club, the Italian league leaders confirmed.

Defender Stefan de Vrij and midfielder Matias Vecino have contracted the virus following the positive cases of defender Danilo D'Ambrosio and goalkeeper and captain Samir Handanovic earlier this week.

Faced with these new cases, local health authorities in Milan ordered the "immediate suspension of any type of team activity for four days until Sunday inclusive," Inter said.

That would include Saturday's match against Sassuolo in San Siro.

In addition, authorities are prohibiting all internationals who should have left Milan on Sunday to join their national teams from responding to this summons.

"On Monday, before an eventual resumption of activities, the whole team will again be subjected to tests," the team added.

D'Ambrosio, 32, tested positive on Monday, having not played at the weekend in a 2-1 win over Torino after feeling unwell.

Slovenian Handanovic found out he was positive on Wednesday.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

