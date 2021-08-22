UrduPoint.com

Inter Milan Open Serie A Title Defence With 4-0 Thumping Of Genoa

Faizan Hashmi 36 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 12:40 AM

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Inter Milan kicked off their Italian league title defence by cruising past Genoa 4-0 in the opening match of the new Serie A season.

Goals from Milan Skriniar, Hakan Calhanoglu, Arturo Vidal and Edin Dzeko gave Inter the perfect start to the new season in front of just over 27,000 spectators at the San Siro as crowds return to stadiums in Italy.

