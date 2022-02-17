Inter Milan v Liverpool Champions League starting line-ups

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Starting line-ups in the Champions League last 16, first leg between Inter Milan and Liverpool at the San Siro on Wednesday (kick-off 2000 GMT): Inter Milan (3-5-2) Samir Handanovic (capt); Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Arturo Vidal, Marcel Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic; Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez Coach: Simone Inzaghi (ITA) Liverpool (4-3-3) Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk (capt), Andy Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Harvey Elliott; Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane Coach: Jurgen Klopp (GER) Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL) COACH