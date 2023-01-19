UrduPoint.com

Inter Milan Wins City Rivals AC Milan To Snatch ISC In Saudi Arabia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Inter Milan wins city rivals AC Milan to snatch ISC in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Saudi Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin Abdurrahman Al-Qadi and President Lorenzo Casini of the Italian top-flight soccer league Serie A crowned on Wednesday evening, Inter Milan with the Italian Super Cup (ISC) title after defeating its traditional rival AC Milan, 3-0, in the match hosted by Riyadh-based King Fahd Stadium.

This world sports event was organized by the Ministry of Sports, as part of the international events of the 2nd edition of Diriyah Season 2022.

With a large number of football fans that exceeded 50,000, amid a media coverage from various international and local media, Inter player Di Marco scored the first goal at the beginning of the first half, before striker Edin Dzeko has netted the second goal to consolidate his team's lead.

In the second half, the striker Lautaro Martinez scored Inter's third goal, confirming his team's victory, and achieving the Super Cup title for the second time in a row, and the 7th in its history.

Inter Milan is the third team to be crowned the Italian Super Cup in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, after Juventus and Lazio teams had won the cup in two editions held in Jeddah and Riyadh, and they also met with great success, as the Kingdom's hosting of this tournament comes in line with the ongoing efforts to achieve the targets of the Kingdom's Vision. 2030 and the Quality of Life Program, which made the Kingdom the focus of attention of the entire world, by hosting a package of major international sporting events and tournaments that it has hosted in recent years.

Related Topics

Football World Sports Jeddah Riyadh Saudi Milan Lead Saudi Arabia Cuban Peso Media Event From Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

UAE signs international cooperation agreements du ..

UAE signs international cooperation agreements during WEF

8 hours ago
 Partnerships for sixth edition of Sharjah Investme ..

Partnerships for sixth edition of Sharjah Investment Forum revealed

8 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host World Amateur Team Championship ..

Abu Dhabi to host World Amateur Team Championship in 2023

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Distribution Company unveils AED20mn inv ..

Abu Dhabi Distribution Company unveils AED20mn investment to reduce electricity ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Institute for Heritage opens 13th Sharjah ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage opens 13th Sharjah International Traditional Craf ..

9 hours ago
 UAE President receives President of Palau

UAE President receives President of Palau

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.