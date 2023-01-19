Inter Milan wins city rivals AC Milan to snatch ISC in Saudi Arabia

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Saudi Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin Abdurrahman Al-Qadi and President Lorenzo Casini of the Italian top-flight soccer league Serie A crowned on Wednesday evening, Inter Milan with the Italian Super Cup (ISC) title after defeating its traditional rival AC Milan, 3-0, in the match hosted by Riyadh-based King Fahd Stadium.

This world sports event was organized by the Ministry of Sports, as part of the international events of the 2nd edition of Diriyah Season 2022.

With a large number of football fans that exceeded 50,000, amid a media coverage from various international and local media, Inter player Di Marco scored the first goal at the beginning of the first half, before striker Edin Dzeko has netted the second goal to consolidate his team's lead.

In the second half, the striker Lautaro Martinez scored Inter's third goal, confirming his team's victory, and achieving the Super Cup title for the second time in a row, and the 7th in its history.

Inter Milan is the third team to be crowned the Italian Super Cup in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, after Juventus and Lazio teams had won the cup in two editions held in Jeddah and Riyadh, and they also met with great success, as the Kingdom's hosting of this tournament comes in line with the ongoing efforts to achieve the targets of the Kingdom's Vision. 2030 and the Quality of Life Program, which made the Kingdom the focus of attention of the entire world, by hosting a package of major international sporting events and tournaments that it has hosted in recent years.