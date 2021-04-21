Inter Milan withdraw from Super League: club

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Inter Milan have withdrawn from the European Super League project after the departure of all six English clubs, the Italian club announced on Wednesday.

"FC Internazionale Milano confirm that the club is no longer part of the Super League project," the team said in a statement.

The Chinese-owned club are the first Italian side to withdraw from the 12-team project which also includes Juventus and AC Milan.