UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inter Rule Out Move For Wantaway Messi

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 01:50 AM

Inter rule out move for wantaway Messi

Rome, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Inter Milan have no plans to try and sign Lionel Messi nor the financial means to engineer a deal for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner, a club official said Tuesday.

"I don't know where some ideas can come from," Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio told Sky Sport Italia.

The Serie A runners-up have been linked with a move for Messi along with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain if he leaves Barcelona.

"No coach, no president wouldn't want Messi in their team. But the reality is very different," he added, as the Italian transfer window officially opened on Tuesday.

"Our reality is a sensible transfer market."Ausilio also said the club was in negotiations with Roma to sign Serbian defender Aleksandar Kolarov while insisting Lautaro Martinez will stay put despite longstanding interest from Barcelona.

Related Topics

Roma Barcelona Turkish Lira Market From PSG Manchester City Coach Inter Milan

Recent Stories

President&#039;s Cup, First Division League draw c ..

5 minutes ago

As a precaution, education, emergency and crisis a ..

1 hour ago

Head of Israel&#039;s National Security Council vi ..

2 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity: Peace Agreem ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan won 65 War with national unity, heroic ba ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Health Authority shares back-to-school healt ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.