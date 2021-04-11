UrduPoint.com
Inter Streak Towards Serie A Title As Juve Consolidate Third Spot

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 09:50 PM

Inter streak towards Serie A title as Juve consolidate third spot

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Matteo Darmian scored the only goal as Serie A leaders Inter Milan held off lowly Cagliari 1-0 to stretch their winning streak to 11 games as they close in on a first league title in over a decade.

Champions Juventus consolidated third place with a 3-1 win over Genoa as Napoli moved fourth and back into the Champions League spots with a 2-0 win at Sampdoria.

Inter are 11 points clear of second-placed AC Milan who won 3-1 at Parma on Saturday, as a first title since 2010 beckons for Antonio Conte's side with eight game left to play.

Moroccan Achraf Hakimi came off the bench and minutes later set up Italy defender Darmian to grab the winner in the San Siro to inflict a fourth consecutive defeat on Cagliari.

"We are starting to see the finish line, but we're not there yet and can't afford to make calculations," Conte said.

"It's not easy to be under constant pressure but we're getting used to it.

"We just need to continue pedalling to the max as we approach our goal." Inter had been pegged back against 18th-placed Cagliari whose goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, replacing Covid-19 hit Alessio Cragno, kept his team in the game.

Vicario denied Christian Eriksen in both halves, while Inter loanee Radja Nainggolan also missed a chance to open the scoring for the visitors against his parent club.

Romelu Lukaku set up Alexis Sanchez who thought he had broken the deadlock after quarter of an hour, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Stefan de Vrij rattled the crossbar before Conte made a double substitution bringing on Hakimi for Ashley Young after 69 minutes, with Lautaro Martinez replacing Sanchez.

It paid off and minutes later Hakimi combined with Lukaku to tee up Parma loanee Darmian to push Inter closer to a 19th Serie A crown after finishing runners-up last season.

"On a psychological level we gave an important signal today," said former Manchester United defender Darmian.

"Conte transmits the passion and the desire to win, you can see this on the pitch.

"Everyone feels they have a role to play."

