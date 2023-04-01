UrduPoint.com

Inter Suffer Fiorentina Defeat, Atalanta Boost Top-four Hopes

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2023 | 11:50 PM

Inter suffer Fiorentina defeat, Atalanta boost top-four hopes

Milan, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Inter Milan slumped to a 1-0 home defeat by Fiorentina on Saturday as Giacomo Bonaventura's second-half goal dealt a blow to their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League from Serie A.

Simone Inzaghi's Inter, who will face Benfica in this season's Champions League quarter-finals, remain in third place.

But they are only two points clear of AC Milan and fifth-placed Atalanta who beat Cremonese 3-1 earlier Saturday, with Roma one point further behind ahead of their game against Sampdoria on Sunday.

Inter, who won the title two seasons ago, have now lost three successive matches in Serie A and four of their last five.

The hosts dominated for long periods at the San Siro but struggled to find a breakthrough as Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Romelu Lukaku both went close in the first half.

Inter should have forged ahead five minutes after the restart, but Lukaku somehow failed to get proper contact on Alessandro Bastoni's low cross while standing three yards out from an open net.

He was made to pay less than three minutes later, as Bonaventura nodded in from close range after Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana had saved Arthur Cabral's initial header.

Inter never seriously threatened an equaliser as Fiorentina extended their winning streak in the top flight to five games, moving within seven points of the European places.

Atalanta moved level on points with fourth-placed AC Milan thanks to a comfortable win at bottom club Cremonese.

Gian Piero Gasperini's team made it back-to-back victories either side of the international break to leapfrog Roma into fifth, behind Milan on head-to-head record.

Runaway leaders Napoli are 19 points clear as they romp towards a first Scudetto since 1990, but the next five teams are separated by only five points.

Dutch midfielder Marten de Roon gave Atalanta the lead just before half-time, although they were pegged back by Daniel Ciofani's penalty for relegation-destined Cremonese.

But Jeremie Boga put the visitors back in front with 17 minutes remaining.

The Ivorian tapped in after an excellent run and low cross from fellow substitute Rasmus Hojlund, who scored five goals in two games for Denmark in their recent Euro 2024 qualifiers.

"Rasmus has very important qualities and he has shown that extensively," Gasperini said of 20-year-old forward Hojlund.

"The steps to go higher and higher are endless. He must never lose that mentality and this concentration that he has."Ademola Lookman wrapped up the three points in injury time with his 15th goal of the season but first since January.

Later on Saturday, Juventus take on Verona.

Related Topics

Threatened Roma Jeremie Verona Milan San Lead Denmark Euro January Sunday From Top Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Liaqat Baloch urges CJP to constitute full court t ..

Liaqat Baloch urges CJP to constitute full court to hear Punjab, KP elections ca ..

14 minutes ago
 Inter suffer Fiorentina defeat, Atalanta boost top ..

Inter suffer Fiorentina defeat, Atalanta boost top-four hopes

14 minutes ago
 Liverpool humbled by Haaland-less Man City

Liverpool humbled by Haaland-less Man City

24 minutes ago
 Conspiracy hatched to portray Islam as 'extremist ..

Conspiracy hatched to portray Islam as 'extremist religion': National Assembly S ..

24 minutes ago
 Coalition govt demands polls simultaneously; warns ..

Coalition govt demands polls simultaneously; warns deviation to create political ..

28 minutes ago
 Jesus double lifts 'exceptional' Arsenal eight poi ..

Jesus double lifts 'exceptional' Arsenal eight points clear

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.