Inter unchanged from first leg in Champions League decider with Benfica

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Inter Milan will start the decisive second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Benfica with the same line-up which started last week's win in Portugal.

Simone Inzaghi's team have a great chance to contest a Milan derby semi-final as they hold a 2-0 lead heading into Wednesday's clash at the San Siro.

AC Milan are already in the last four after getting past fellow Italian outfit Napoli on Tuesday.

Edin Dzeko partners Lautaro Martinez in attack as Inter's fowards go through an awful spell of goalscoring form which has led to the three-time European champions team dropping out of the Serie A top four.

Nicolas Otamendi starts in the Benfica defence after returning from suspension while right-back Alexander Bah is still out with a knee injury, so Gilberto Moraes starts as in the first leg.

Goncalo Ramos leads the line, looking to break a three-game spell without scoring which has coincided with Benfica losing three matches on the bounce.

Roger Schmidt's side have allowed Porto back into the Portuguese title race and are on the verge of being knocked out of the Champions League.

Teams Inter Milan (3-5-2) Andre Onana; Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Henrik Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko Coach: Simone Inzaghi (ITA) Benfica (4-2-3-1) Odysseas Vlachodimos; Gilberto Moraes, Antonio Silva, Nicolas Otamendi, Grimaldo; Florentino Luis, Chiquinho; Joao Mario, Rafa Silva, Fredrik Aursnes; Goncalo Ramos Coach: Roger Schmidt (GER) Referee: Carlos del Cerro Grande (ESP)First leg: 2-0