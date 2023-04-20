UrduPoint.com

Inter Unchanged From First Leg In Champions League Decider With Benfica

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Inter unchanged from first leg in Champions League decider with Benfica

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Inter Milan will start the decisive second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Benfica with the same line-up which started last week's win in Portugal.

Simone Inzaghi's team have a great chance to contest a Milan derby semi-final as they hold a 2-0 lead heading into Wednesday's clash at the San Siro.

AC Milan are already in the last four after getting past fellow Italian outfit Napoli on Tuesday.

Edin Dzeko partners Lautaro Martinez in attack as Inter's fowards go through an awful spell of goalscoring form which has led to the three-time European champions team dropping out of the Serie A top four.

Nicolas Otamendi starts in the Benfica defence after returning from suspension while right-back Alexander Bah is still out with a knee injury, so Gilberto Moraes starts as in the first leg.

Goncalo Ramos leads the line, looking to break a three-game spell without scoring which has coincided with Benfica losing three matches on the bounce.

Roger Schmidt's side have allowed Porto back into the Portuguese title race and are on the verge of being knocked out of the Champions League.

Teams Inter Milan (3-5-2) Andre Onana; Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Henrik Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko Coach: Simone Inzaghi (ITA) Benfica (4-2-3-1) Odysseas Vlachodimos; Gilberto Moraes, Antonio Silva, Nicolas Otamendi, Grimaldo; Florentino Luis, Chiquinho; Joao Mario, Rafa Silva, Fredrik Aursnes; Goncalo Ramos Coach: Roger Schmidt (GER) Referee: Carlos del Cerro Grande (ESP)First leg: 2-0

Related Topics

Attack Derby Milan San Ita Porto Same Dumfries Lead Portugal From Top Race Coach Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzst ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

4 minutes ago
 US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Pr ..

US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Prevent Further Data Leaks - Rep ..

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys con ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys condolences over loss of lives in ..

1 hour ago
 US Crude Stocks Down Most in 3 Weeks on Uptick in ..

US Crude Stocks Down Most in 3 Weeks on Uptick in Commercial Vehicle Fuel Demand

1 hour ago
 'Unbridled grief': Ukrainian woman buries toddler ..

'Unbridled grief': Ukrainian woman buries toddler son, husband after strike

1 hour ago
 Paris Says Reduction of US, Russian Nukes Key Cond ..

Paris Says Reduction of US, Russian Nukes Key Condition for Joining Strategic Ar ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.