Inter Win Champions League Final Warm-up At Torino

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Turin, Italy, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Inter warmed up for the Champions League final with Saturday's 1-0 win at Torino which provisionally pushed them up to second in Serie A on the final weekend of the season.

Marcelo Brozovic struck the only goal of the game in the 37th minute in Turin when he turned on the edge of the area and lashed in his third of the season, earning Inter their 11th win from their last 12 matches.

Simone Inzaghi's side, who face Manchester City in Istanbul next weekend, are a single point above Lazio who are at Empoli in one of the day's two late games.

Inter are already sure of competing in next season's edition of Europe's top club competition as they are 11 points above fifth-placed Atalanta.

"Tomorrow we'll have some time off before an intense week," said Inzaghi to DAZN.

"It's going to be our 57th match of the season, and we earned our chance to play this last one thanks to the 56 that came before it.

" Brozovic staked a claim for a place in the starting line-up for the final ahead of Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

They would have won more convincingly had Edin Dzeko not clipped the wrong side of the post with a late effort following good play from Romelu Lukaku, the Bosnian's rival for a place in Inzaghi's XI.

With a full week to go until their showdown with English champions City in Turkey, Inzaghi picked a strong side to take on Torino, a tough team who were hoping for European football.

Ivan Juric's Torino sit ninth and three points behind Fiorentina who will finish eighth, which could offer a spot in Europe if seventh-placed Juventus are barred from continental competition by UEFA for financial irregularities.

