Interest Grows In Chinese Language Studies Among Ghanaian Students: Official

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Interest grows in Chinese language studies among Ghanaian students: official

ACCRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Interest in Chinese language studies has been increasing among Ghanaian students, an education official said Friday.

Emelia Agyei-Mensah, a registrar of the University of Ghana, made the remarks during a Chinese language contest held at the Confucius Institute at the university.

The trend is visible as there are a high number of students opting to major in the Chinese language at the undergraduate level in the premier university in the country, Agyei-Mensah said.

"Here at the University of Ghana, efforts have been made to augment the study of Chinese by creating more combined major programs which include Chinese as a subject," she said.

"Currently, undergraduate student enrollment in the Chinese language is well over 1,000. I know that similar efforts are underway in other public universities in the country with the establishment of more Confucius Institutes," she added.

The registrar described as "impressive" the proficiency the contestants showed in the competition.

