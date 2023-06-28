Interior Minister inspects special security forces participating in the Hajj season

(@FahadShabbir)

Makkah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, the Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Hajj Supreme Committee, inspected on Wednesday the Special Security Forces participating in the security missions of this year's season 1444 AH.

This came during a visit the Interior Minister made to the headquarters of the forces in Makkah, as he was briefed on the forces' preparations and readiness, and met their commanders and senior officers participating in the Hajj mission.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz was accompanied by several senior officials.