Open Menu

Interior Minister Inspects Special Security Forces Participating In The Hajj Season

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Interior Minister inspects special security forces participating in the Hajj season

Makkah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, the Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Hajj Supreme Committee, inspected on Wednesday the Special Security Forces participating in the security missions of this year's season 1444 AH.

This came during a visit the Interior Minister made to the headquarters of the forces in Makkah, as he was briefed on the forces' preparations and readiness, and met their commanders and senior officers participating in the Hajj mission.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz was accompanied by several senior officials.

Related Topics

Hajj Interior Minister Visit Makkah Saud

Recent Stories

UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

29 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 President of UAE exchanges Eid greetings with Arab ..

President of UAE exchanges Eid greetings with Arab heads of state, Grand Imam of ..

9 hours ago
 Tahnoun bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

Tahnoun bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Adha

9 hours ago
 Khalid bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

Khalid bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Adha

9 hours ago
UAE a role model for making economic activity clim ..

UAE a role model for making economic activity climate-friendly: Secretary-Genera ..

10 hours ago
 Swiss Army Joins NATO CWIX23 Drills in Poland

Swiss Army Joins NATO CWIX23 Drills in Poland

11 hours ago
 Progress being made to complete IMF program: Minis ..

Progress being made to complete IMF program: Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq ..

11 hours ago
 US Sanctions 1 Person, 4 Entities Connected to Pri ..

US Sanctions 1 Person, 4 Entities Connected to Prigozhin's Activities in Africa ..

11 hours ago
 Sierra Leone president re-elected as opposition cr ..

Sierra Leone president re-elected as opposition cries foul

11 hours ago
 White House Says Cannot Confirm How Many Russian N ..

White House Says Cannot Confirm How Many Russian Nuclear Weapons Arrived in Bela ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous