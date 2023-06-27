Open Menu

Interior Minister Praises Military, Security Authorities For Their Efforts During Hajj Season

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Interior Minister praises military, security authorities for their efforts during Hajj season

Mina, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :The Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Hajj Supreme Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, praised the efforts of the security and military authorities participating in Hajj this year.

The Minister of Interior stated during a meeting with the members of the Hajj Security Committee and the leaders of the Hajj security forces in Makkah on Tuesday that the efforts of the security authorities in the Ministry of Interior and the military authorities in the Ministry of National Guard, the Ministry of Defense, the General Intelligence Presidency, and the Presidency of State Security, have contributed in implementing the security plans successfully.

Related Topics

Hajj Makkah Saud

Recent Stories

Pakistan likely to finalize staff level agreement ..

Pakistan likely to finalize staff level agreement with IMF today

4 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting ..

Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting civilians in military courts

51 minutes ago
 Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extin ..

Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extinguish fire in Ajman One tower

1 hour ago
 Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tow ..

Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tower attack case

1 hour ago
 realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone ..

Realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone Taking Pakistan by Storm

2 hours ago
 Another Russian oil tanker arrives in Karachi

Another Russian oil tanker arrives in Karachi

2 hours ago
US acknowledges Pakistan’s counter-terrorism eff ..

US acknowledges Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts: State dept

2 hours ago
 ‘No civilian under trial in military courts,’ ..

‘No civilian under trial in military courts,’ AGP tells SC

2 hours ago
 Experts call for global collaboration to combat dr ..

Experts call for global collaboration to combat drug trade and promote preventio ..

2 hours ago
 Over three million faithful in Arafat to perform R ..

Over three million faithful in Arafat to perform Rukn-e-Azam of Hajj "Woquf-e-Ar ..

3 hours ago
 China&#039;s economic growth is accelerating, coun ..

China&#039;s economic growth is accelerating, country can hit its 5% target this ..

4 hours ago
 US allocates $42 billion to make internet access u ..

US allocates $42 billion to make internet access universal by 2030

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous