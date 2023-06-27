Interior Minister praises military, security authorities for their efforts during Hajj season

Mina, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :The Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Hajj Supreme Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, praised the efforts of the security and military authorities participating in Hajj this year.

The Minister of Interior stated during a meeting with the members of the Hajj Security Committee and the leaders of the Hajj security forces in Makkah on Tuesday that the efforts of the security authorities in the Ministry of Interior and the military authorities in the Ministry of National Guard, the Ministry of Defense, the General Intelligence Presidency, and the Presidency of State Security, have contributed in implementing the security plans successfully.