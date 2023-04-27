Interior Ministry carries on with arrival procedures for citizens, foreign nationals evacuated from Sudan

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Interior is finalizing the arrival procedures for Saudi citizens and nationals of friendly countries who have been evacuated from the Republic of Sudan.

This comes in implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to evacuate Saudi citizens and nationals of friendly countries from Sudan.

The Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate of Passports, the General Directorate of Border Guard, and Public Security, continued facilitating the transportation of other countries' nationals to their residences before they depart to their countries through the Kingdom's crossings.

The Ministry of Interior also has harnessed its material and human capabilities to complete the procedures for the returnees through the Jeddah Islamic Port and facilitate their movements in cooperation with the concerned security sectors.

This comes in integration with the humanitarian efforts exerted by the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in various aspects in this regard and the Kingdom's keenness to provide support to friendly countries.