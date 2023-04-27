UrduPoint.com

Interior Ministry Carries On With Arrival Procedures For Citizens, Foreign Nationals Evacuated From Sudan

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Interior Ministry carries on with arrival procedures for citizens, foreign nationals evacuated from Sudan

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Interior is finalizing the arrival procedures for Saudi citizens and nationals of friendly countries who have been evacuated from the Republic of Sudan.

This comes in implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to evacuate Saudi citizens and nationals of friendly countries from Sudan.

The Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate of Passports, the General Directorate of Border Guard, and Public Security, continued facilitating the transportation of other countries' nationals to their residences before they depart to their countries through the Kingdom's crossings.

The Ministry of Interior also has harnessed its material and human capabilities to complete the procedures for the returnees through the Jeddah Islamic Port and facilitate their movements in cooperation with the concerned security sectors.

This comes in integration with the humanitarian efforts exerted by the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in various aspects in this regard and the Kingdom's keenness to provide support to friendly countries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Jeddah Saudi Citizens Sudan Saud Mohammed Bin Salman Border From

Recent Stories

Kuwait oil price down US$2.28 to US$82.62 pb

Kuwait oil price down US$2.28 to US$82.62 pb

54 minutes ago
 Dana Gas shareholders approve 4.5 fils per share c ..

Dana Gas shareholders approve 4.5 fils per share cash dividend for H2 2022

2 hours ago
 Hamed Al Zaabi highlights UAE&#039;s strong progre ..

Hamed Al Zaabi highlights UAE&#039;s strong progress in combatting money launder ..

2 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi plants 65 mangrove s ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi plants 65 mangrove seedlings in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 5.5 magnitude earthquake in Greece felt in Egypt

5.5 magnitude earthquake in Greece felt in Egypt

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Togo on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Togo on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.