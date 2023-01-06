International Conference on accountancy education concludes

Riyadh, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The activities of the International Conference on Accountancy Education were concluded yesterday.

The three-day conference was held under the theme of "early preparation for the labor market".

It was organized by the Saudi Organization for Certified Public Accountants- SOCPA in Riyadh, under the patronage of the Minister of Commerce and Chairman of the board of Directors of SOCPA, Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi.

The conference discussed the role of education in developing the accounting profession, highlighting the profession and the promising opportunities that the profession achieves, in addition to reviewing and exchanging local and international best practices in the accountancy profession, reviewing the developments in the profession and the latest international regulations and systems, and transferring international experiences in the profession and benefiting from it. Among them, highlighting the role of accounting education in formulating the outputs of accounting competencies that contribute to promoting economic growth.

A number of senior officials, academics and experts, locally and internationally, who are concerned and interested in the accounting profession and specialists in accounting education, participated in the conference, in addition to the participation of international agencies and organizations, relevant governmental and private agencies, local and international accounting education companies and institutions, members of bodies in the sector system, and specialized students from Saudi universities.

The conference activities included 8 dialogue sessions and 24 various workshops, in which more than 80 speakers participated, in addition to the signing of 6 cooperation agreements. The conference's accompanying exhibition witnessed the participation of more than 80 government agencies, universities, companies and accounting education institutions.