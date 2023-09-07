Open Menu

International Conference On Food Security Kicks Off In Samarkand, Uzbekistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2023 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The International Conference on Food Security kicked off in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on Thursday.

Over 620 foreign guests from 32 countries and 30 international organizations, including T�rkiye, are taking part in the conference.

Addressing the conference, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said that the coronavirus pandemic led to a disruption in the supply of agricultural products.

All countries felt the consequences of the pandemic but the poorest countries of the world suffer most, he added.

The president said that the introduction of "green" technologies into the production of agricultural products and freedom of trade and transportation of goods would contribute to overcoming the consequences and stabilizing the world food market.

The conference will last two days, and the participants of the event will discuss international food safety standards and aspects of national security in the field of ecology and food.

T�rkiye is represented by Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli.

