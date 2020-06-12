International Criminal Court rejects US sanctions move

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The International Criminal Court (ICC) has rejected a decision by US President Donald Trump to authorise sanctions against any official investigating American troops over alleged war crimes in Afghanistan.

The court said in a statement its president O-Gon Kwon "rejects measures taken against ICC", calling them "unprecedented" and saying they "undermine our common endeavor to fight impunity and to ensure accountability for mass atrocities".