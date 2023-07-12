Open Menu

International Dance Festival To Open In China's Xinjiang

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2023 | 12:50 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :The 6th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival will take place in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, from July 20 to Aug. 5.

Announced at a news conference held in Beijing on Tuesday, the event is set to attract dancers from 11 countries and feature 60 performances.

Twenty-eight productions in art forms such as ballet, folk dance drama and musical drama will hit the stage, among which will be the well-known Chinese ballet dance drama "The Red Detachment of Women" and ballet dance drama "The Sleeping Beauty" featuring Belarusian dancers.

Sideline activities, including a fashion show and a workshop on dance creation, will be held during the dance festival, which was launched in 2008.

